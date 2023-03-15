LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a day.

Police said Taran M. Duru was last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Gordon Drive in Liberty.

Duru went for a walk and did not return, according to police.

She is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black coat and blue bandana, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call (816) 439-4701.