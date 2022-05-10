LIBERTY, Mo. — Police hope new tips will help them locate two children who disappeared nearly two months ago.

Investigators with the Liberty Police Department said they’ve received information that Brooke and Adrian Gilley may now be in California. It’s believed that the children are with their mother, but she does not have custody of the children.

Police said Brooke is 10 years old. She stands about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 80 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Adrian is 12 years old, stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall, and also has blue eyes and blonde hair.

You can view their pictures and other information through the Liberty Police Department.

Police said they hope getting the information out to the public again will help them locate the children.

Officers ask anyone who knows where the children could be to call 911 or 816-439-4701.

