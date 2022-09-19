LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is grieving after a sergeant died over the weekend from a medical emergency.

“Yesterday, we lost a beloved brother in blue, sergeant, husband, father, and many other wonderful titles,” Liberty police said on Facebook.

The department said Sgt. Gary Ewer was off duty Sunday at church when he had a medical emergency and first responders took him to the hospital.

He later died. The Liberty Police Department said his wife and police family were at his side.

The city of Liberty released the following statement on social media:

“Sgt. Gary Ewer will be missed more than words can express. Please keep his family and brothers and sisters in the Liberty Police Department in your thoughts.”

Ewer started working for the department in 1996 and served in every division an officer could work in the agency, according to Liberty police.

Several other neighboring and Kansas City-area law enforcement agencies have shared their condolences for the family and Liberty police.

“We are so sorry for the loss our friends and neighbors at the Liberty Police Department have experienced. Please keep them and Sgt. Ewer’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

“Our condolences to the family and family of blue of Sgt. Ewer,” North Kansas City police wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Liberty Police Department,” the Pleasant Valley Police Department said on Facebook.

“Our condolences to his family, blood and blue,” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

The family has asked for privacy. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized yet.

