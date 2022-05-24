Suspects accused of stealing from more than a dozen unlocked cars

LIBERTY, Mo. — Two thieves cashed in on what police call “crimes of opportunity” in a Liberty neighborhood.

Investigators released two short videos showing two people who are suspected of going through a neighborhood near Ruth Moore Park looking for unlocked cars.

They are suspected of stealing a gun, purses, credit cars and other items that were left inside more than a dozen vehicles. Detectives said the suspects also stole three of the cars because owners left keys inside the unlocked cars.

Police said the crimes all took place early in the morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If you can help identify the thieves, call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

