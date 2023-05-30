LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a brazen thief accused of stealing American flags from businesses in the Liberty area.
The department released surveillance pictures of the man and his red truck.
Investigators said the man walked up to two businesses in the Heartland Meadows Industrial Park and stole the flags that were displayed on tall poles directly in front of the buildings.
The industrial park is located at Heartland Drive and U.S. Highway 69 in Liberty.
While officers have only taken reports of two stolen flags this month, the department said it believes the thief has stolen others. The other thefts just haven’t been reported.
Anyone who can help police identify the man who is accused of stealing flags is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.