Liberty Police provides surveillance video of a thief accused of stealing American flags from Liberty businesses.

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a brazen thief accused of stealing American flags from businesses in the Liberty area.

The department released surveillance pictures of the man and his red truck.

We are looking for your help in identifying this man or his truck. He has been stealing American flags from businesses in Liberty. If you know him, please call us at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1vKHXIbBLm — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) May 30, 2023

Investigators said the man walked up to two businesses in the Heartland Meadows Industrial Park and stole the flags that were displayed on tall poles directly in front of the buildings.

The industrial park is located at Heartland Drive and U.S. Highway 69 in Liberty.

While officers have only taken reports of two stolen flags this month, the department said it believes the thief has stolen others. The other thefts just haven’t been reported.

Anyone who can help police identify the man who is accused of stealing flags is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.