Update: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Braelynn C. Miller is 5’6″, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Police say, Miller last spoke with her mother and was supposed to walk home from a friend’s house near Gallatin Street and Crawford Street but never came home.

Miller also has not attended school for the last two days.

If you see Miller, call 911 or 816-439-4701.

