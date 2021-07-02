Liberty Police seek witnesses from gas station as officers investigate child abuse case

LIBERTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a child abuse case and need to talk to witnesses who stopped at a Liberty gas station.

The department tweeted that detectives need to talk to anyone who visited the Minute Mart at Kansas and Forrest around 10 a.m. on June 27. They need specific information about a man holding a small child outside of the store.

We need your help!! We are looking for any witnesses who were at the Minute Mart gas station at Kansas and Forrest this past Sunday (June 27) around 10:00 am who saw a man holding a small child outside of the store. Please call Det. Hidy at 816-439-4701. pic.twitter.com/MNed1xe6zx — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) July 2, 2021

Police say they know people witnessed what happened, but the witnesses didn’t stay for police to arrive.

If you saw what happened, call Det. Hidy at 816-439-4701.