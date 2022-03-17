LIBERTY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Liberty Police Department reports the crash has closed Highway 291 from Glenn Hendren Drive to Stewart Road.

Police said the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time and are asking that people avoid the area.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Liberty police.