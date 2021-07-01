Liberty postpones 4th of July festival because of wet weather and flooding

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty Fest won’t take place over Fourth of July weekend this year after all.

Organizers said they’ve made the decision to postpone the festival because of all of the recent rain. It will now be held on July 30. More than 7 inches of rain has fallen in Liberty over the past week, flooding the area where the event was to take place.

Organizers said that postponing the event was the only option that will allow them to host the event they want to see in Liberty.

By celebrating Liberty Fest at the end of the month, organizers said the event will also mark Missouri’s Bicentennial. It will also include all kinds of free activities for the entire family:

Free family activities including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, inflatables, music, fishing, games and more!

Food trucks

the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce beverage tent

Lost Wax concert

Fireworks show

Liberty Fest on July 30 will also be held at Capitol Federal Sports Complex.