Liberty and Liberty North celebrate class of 2020 with two graduation parades through town

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty community celebrated its high schools’ seniors with two graduation parades on Sunday.

Liberty North’s parade was in the morning and Liberty’s in the afternoon.

Cars were decked out with balloons and decorations as seniors drove a roughly six mile parade route.

Parade organizer Corrin Parsons has a son who’s a graduating senior at North and says she put this together to help honor him and the other seniors. With the help of the community, Parsons is glad this event was pulled off.

“I can tell it meant a lot. These kids have all told me thank you. You can just tell they’re glad to be out,” Parson said.

“Just getting able to experience people that are happy for us and proud for us. It’s nice to be able to have that experience,” Liberty senior Keaton Evans said.

Before the coronavirus hit, both high schools were supposed to have their graduations this weekend.