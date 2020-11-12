Liberty Public Schools superintendent says parents need to prepare for remote learning if virus continues to spread

LIBERTY, Mo. — Another school district in the metro is issuing a warning to parents — if virus cases continue to increase, be prepared for your student to learn from home.

This time, Liberty Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Tucker is warning that staffing shortages may put an end to in-person learning, at least temporarily.

In a letter to parents, Tucker said that the data is trending in the wrong direction and an increase in virus cases and quarantine orders for staff members is becoming problematic.

“While we feel that LPS mitigation efforts in place at our schools and facilities are working, the information referenced above is concerning to us. As has been shared since this past summer, we are prepared to transition individual classrooms, individual schools, or our entire district to a virtual learning mode, if necessary,” Tucker said.

The most recent data on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 211 students and staff members currently in quarantine, compared to 110 the previous week.

“At this time, LPS plans to continue with our current Return to Learn plan. We do, though, feel it necessary to share with you that we are closely monitoring the situation and families need to be prepared in the event we would need to transition to a 100% virtual learning mode in the coming days or weeks at either the classroom, school, or district level,” Tucker said.

The announcement from Liberty Public Schools comes after a similar warning in the Shawnee Mission and North Kansas City School Districts.