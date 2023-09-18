LAWSON, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Liberty, Missouri is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Ray County over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Atkins Road, about a half-mile north of Route C, just east of Lawson, Missouri.

The highway patrol said the teen was driving a 2002 Ford truck when he crested a hill, lost control of the vehicle and began to skid. The vehicle went off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released by MSHP because he is a minor.

A 15-year-old male passenger, from Lawson, was taken by life-flight to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.