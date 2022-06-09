LIBERTY, Mo. — A sanitation company said it experienced truck issues and the problems are delaying trash pickup in Liberty.

Republic Services said the truck issues could mean that crews can’t get to all scheduled routes on Thursday.

The company asks households with normal trash pick up on Thursday or Friday to put carts out as normal. Republic Services asks you leave the bin at the curb until the track is collected.

If needed, the company said Thursday’s route will be completed Friday morning and Friday’s route will be completed Saturday morning.

The company said it would additional updates as more information is available.

