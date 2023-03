BRANSON, Mo. — A Liberty woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was injured in an UTV crash southwest of Branson Saturday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 67-year-old Mitizi Mathews was a passenger on a mule when the driver lost control.

The mule ran off the right side of the road and overturned, injuring Mathews.

An ambulance transported her to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

The driver of the mule was not injured in the crash.