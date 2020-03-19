‘Life has not been canceled’: Experts advise teens, parents on loss of prom, graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- This isn't the way Chase Culver imagined his high school career would end.

“Senior prom is canceled, pretty much every school activity you can think of has been canceled,” Culver said.

As DeSoto High School’s student council president, Culver had been preparing to deliver a graduation speech. Now, with schools in Kansas closed for the rest of the year, that doesn’t appear likely.

“I would say the Class of 2020 definitely feels as if we’ve kind of been robbed of something that was guaranteed for so long,” Culver said.

It’s a very real sense of loss for the teenagers and their parents.

“I think we’re still in shock,” said Stephanie Culver, Chase’s mother.

Experts say the most important thing parents and caregivers can do is to acknowledge and validate that the sense of grief is very real.

“The first thing we have to do is allow them to have those emotions,” said Dr. Caroline Danda, a local child psychologist.

“We don’t want to fix them. We don’t want to make them go away. They need to have those emotions. We need to connect with them and say, ‘It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to be upset.'”

Danda said the grieving process has no specific timeline and will likely ebb and flow over the coming weeks and months.

But she said it’s vitally important to let your children understand that, as a family, you can figure out alternative solutions. And try to maximize the things you can control.

“Life has not been canceled,” Danda said. “Life is changing, and it’s going to change as we know it for a long time. But different doesn’t necessarily mean bad.”