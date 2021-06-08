One person dead in Independence Avenue shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person is dead after a shooting on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue.

The victim was originally reported to have life-threatening injuries and has since died.

Police said, based on their initial investigation, someone walked up to the victim, shot them and ran off.

KCPD responded to the area and are still investigating the shooting. The victim has not been identified yet.

Police are also investigating another homicide and a double shooting Tuesday. All of the shootings have happened since 2 p.m.

Another person was shot and killed at Sycamore Park near E. 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace in south Kansas City.

KCPD is also investigating a double shooting at 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue.

At about 2 p.m., officers received calls of a shooting in that area. When they arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries and one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

