KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City’s downtown loop.

The highway shooting happened in the northeast corner of the loop near I-35 and I-70. The ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-35 ramp is closed, and traffic is being diverted toward eastbound I-70.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a developing situation, and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

