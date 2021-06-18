Lifeguards rescue swimmer from pool at Roeland Park’s Aquatic Center

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Lifeguards pulled someone from the pool at Roeland Park’s Aquatic Center. The city said the rescue happened Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Roeland Park’s Parks and Recreation Superintendent explained what happened and thanked everyone involved.

He said a person was rescued from the pool and lifeguards performed lifesaving measures. Emergency crews arrived and transported the person to a hospital for treatment.

Less than a day after arriving at the hospital, Roeland Park tweeted that the person was in the process of being released.

The Parks and Recreation superintendent also wanted to express his appreciation to the lifeguard team for handing the situation the way they did.

Our hearts go out to this person and their family. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the lifeguard team for their response in this situation. They performed admirably, quickly and with the utmost care.” -Tony Nichols, Parks and Recreation Superintendent — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) June 18, 2021