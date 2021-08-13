Lightning likely to blame for two fires in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Lighting is likely to blame for two late night fires in Olathe.

Firefighters responded to a fire near 166th Street and Rosewood Street around 11 p.m. Thursday night. When they arrived, crews said they could see flames in a vent on the first floor of the house.

Investigators believe lightning traveled through a flexible natural gas line and started the fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. The fire did not cause major damage.

As firefighters finished battling that fire, they were called to another house fire about eight miles away near West 115th Street and Foster Street.

When firefighters arrived on Foster, they found a fire burning in the attic of two-story house. Investigators believe a lightning strike hit a roof vent and ignited insulation in the attic. The fire caused enough damage that the homeowners could not stay there overnight.

Firefighters said no one was injured in either fire.