LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A firefighter was injured after a lightning strike ignited a shop in Lee’s Summit Sunday night.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department was called to the 2500 Block of NW Clifford Road around 10 p.m. When crews arrived, they found flames coming out of the roof of a one-and-a-half-story detached shop with an upstairs apartment.

Crews extinguished the flames and had the fire under control by approximately 10:56 p.m. The shop owner confirmed the building was unoccupied and no one was living in the apartment at the time of the fire.

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital, treated and later released. No other injuries were reported, but crews say the fire caused extensive damage to the building.

LSFD says the cause of the fire was a lightning strike from a storm moving through the area.