KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lights on KC is back.

After being shut down for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hickman Mills Community Alliance is hosting Lights on KC and will make its return starting Friday, April 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the St. Regis Catholic Church.

Lights on KC is a community-wide violence prevention initiative put on by local clergy, community businesses, and partners. It provides safe activities for youth and young adults around the area.

Participants can enjoy activities such as Walk with a Cop, soccer, kickball, basketball, board games, and more

The event will be held once a month on Friday nights.

Registration and waivers are required and can be emailed to Concernedclergykc@gmail.com or by calling 816-497-4886.

