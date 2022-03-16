KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rap and Rock band Limp Bizkit will return to the road in April and make their stop to Kansas City during “Still Sucks Tour.”

The band will make their stop on May 24 at the Cable Dahmer Arena, and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m. on their website.

Limp Bizkit, who Fred Durst leads, will be joined by Scowl, Wargasm UJ, $not, Dying Wish, and Yong Gravy for various shows.

Limp Bizkit will start its tour starting Thursday, April 28, in Tampa, Florida.

