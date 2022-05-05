KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a report that a Lincoln College Prep staff member sent inappropriate communications to a student.

Kansas City Public Schools placed the accused staff member on administrative leave while the investigation takes place. That is standard practice in an investigation such as this one.

The school district said it immediately opened an investigation into the communication and staff member.

The school’s principal also sent the following email to families Wednesday afternoon.

LCPA Families,

We want you to be aware of a situation that occurred on our campus this morning. After receiving a report of inappropriate communication to a student from a staff member, we immediately opened an investigation and placed the staff member on administrative leave.

As this is an active investigation, we are unable to share more information at this time. Please know that LCPA and KCPS take allegations of inappropriate communication seriously. Student safety is always our top priority, and we appreciate that students feel comfortable coming forward. If your child ever feels unsafe at school, please encourage them to bring their concerns immediately to a trusted adult.

Sincerely,

Kristian Foster, Principal

Lincoln College Preparatory Academy

Due to the nature and fact that the situation involves an active investigation, the school district cannot comment further on the situation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.