Deputy Steven Tucker

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. A car suddenly crossed the center lane and killed Deputy Steven Tucker on Highway J in unincorporated Lincoln County just before 7:30 p.m.

A statement from the Lincoln Sheriff’s Office says, “Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community will forever be remembered by his colleagues and the citizens he served. Deputy Tucker’s loss is a significant blow to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and he will be deeply missed by his fellow deputies, friends, and family.”

The crash is currently under investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Funeral arrangements have yet to be released.