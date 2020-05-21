Lines get long, appointments get booked as local DMV offices reopen

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — People have come to expect long lines at metro licensing offices, but nothing quite like the scene this week.

On Wednesday, the DMV office in Lee’s Summit had two lengthy lines: one for driver’s license renewals and another for tags and titles.

Both were barely moving.

Patrice Stillman said she had already been waiting in line two hours when FOX4 caught up with her.

“I actually have to do both. I have to get my driver’s license and renew my tags. They’re two separate lines. So I’m not sure if they’re going to let me do it as one consecutive waiting line,” Alexa Stuler said.

The offices just reopened Monday after shutting down operations in late March because of the stay-at-home order.

The Missouri Department of Revenue extended deadlines by two months for those needing to renew their license plates or tags in March or April. So if your plates expired in March, you have until May 31 to renew.

The Lee’s Summit location is one of seven DMVs in Jackson County open for business. However, the lines at some of the other offices aren’t as long.

“We’ve been only waiting about 10 minutes today,” Brad Byrd said.

You can get into the Blue Springs license office by appointment only, but even that’s been tricky for some.

“A lot of times the scheduling online is completely booked. They’re not taking anybody that doesn’t have appointments unless you can get worked in,” Cynthia Quilico said.

Wait times may be long, but many believe the workers are doing the best they can.

“It didn’t go real smoothly before-hand, and this complicates it. However, it’s to be expected,” Byrd said.