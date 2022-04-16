KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Family members and friends are remembering Lisa McKeehan, who was shot and killed Tuesday night in KCK.



Her daughter got everyone together tonight for a vigil to reflect and celebrate her mom’s life. The family says this is a tragedy and they want justice

Photos, candles and even some of Lisa McKeehan’s favorite sweet trays were left in her honor. The 35-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night at her home, and her daughter, Adriana Caballero, is still trying the process the news.



“At 1:30 in the morning, I got a phone call that my mom was shot and that she didn’t make it, so it’s hard. It’s very hard because she was young. She was loved by so many,” Caballero said.

KCK police were called to the 3700 block of Plaza Drive on reports of a shooting and found McKeehan with gunshot wounds. While the pain is still so new, Caballero called upon family and friends to come together to remember Lisa.

“Her smile was the best in the whole world. She had pretty teeth and these big lips and she was just amazing. I’m gonna miss her telling us how much she loves us and that she’s always gonna be there for us.”

Even several members of the KCK police showed up to pay their respects to the family and they released balloons as they said farewell to Lisa.

A goodbye Caballero was not prepared or wanted to have to say.

She’s pleading for anyone who knows something about this shooting to come forward so her family can find peace.



“People make mistakes, I might not be able to forgive you right away, but I will, maybe, eventually, but please, because she deserves justice. That’s gonna put us at ease. Like she deserves to be loved. She deserves to get some peace.”

