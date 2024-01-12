KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures are going to drop drastically this weekend, and that will be the start of about five days of sub-freezing days.

Some Kansas City-area homeless shelters are going to be warming shelters for those who don’t have a warm place to go.

Here is a list of area homeless shelters where you can stay warm during the day:

Garrison Community Shelter: 1124 E. 5th St., Kansas City, MO; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following shelters will be open overnight:

Shelter KC: 1520 Cherry St, Kansas City, Mo. The shelter is open 24 hours a day.

3655 E. 25th Street, Lawrence, Kan.; check-in time 7 to 10 p.m. City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation facilities: Function as warming centers during their operating hours and available to all residents.