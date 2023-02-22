KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends, law enforcement and the community gathered Wednesday to pay their respects to Kansas City Police Officer James Muhlbauer and K9 Officer Champ.

Hundreds of police cars from departments across the region were involved in the procession that ended at Municipal Auditorium around 9 a.m. where a private funeral was held at 11:30 a.m.

Following the funeral service, Muhlbauer and Champ were presented with full honors outside on 13th Street in front of the auditorium.

Muhlbauer and Champ were killed last week when another driver hit the patrol vehicle they were in.

Muhlbauer, a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department, and K9 officer Champ were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard at the time of the crash. Their vehicle crashed into a pedestrian, 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who also died.

After the funeral service, a dispatcher shared the last call for Muhlbauer and Champ over the Kansas City police radio, marking their end of watch.

Last radio call for Officer James Muhlbauer (Audio courtesy Broadcastify)

“Kansas City, Missouri Police Department James Muhlbauer, a 20 year veteran, faithfully served the citizens of Kansas City, Missouri. His fellow officer and partner K9 Champ, was a one year veteran with the department. You served strong, you served honor and you served integrity. Jim and Champ, we’ve got it from here. Officer Muhlbauer and K9 Champ, 10-42 for the final time, Feb. 15, 2023.”

Jerron Allen Lightfoot, 18, of Tonganoxie, Kansas, is charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the crash.

Lightfoot posted bond two days after the crash. He is scheduled to be in court again on Feb. 27.