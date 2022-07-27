NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family, friends, law enforcement and the community gathered Wednesday morning to pay their respects to a fallen North Kansas City officer.

Officer Daniel Vasquez’s funeral was held Wednesday morning at Vineyard Church in Kansas City. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop last week.

After his funeral service, a dispatcher shared the last call for Vasquez over the North Kansas City police radio, marking his end of watch.

The dispatcher shared the fallen officer’s final call in both Spanish and English since Vasquez was a first-generation Mexican-American born in Kansas City, Kansas.

Listen to the entire radio call, courtesy of Broadcastify, in the audio player below.

Last radio call for Officer Daniel Vasquez (Audio courtesy Broadcastify)

“For protecting the community of North Kansas City and with the commitment of protecting of North Kansas City for nearly 2 years, he will be missed by his loving family, his brothers and sisters in blue, and the citizens of North Kansas City,” the dispatcher said emotionally.

“Officer Vasquez is 10-42 for the final time. Rest easy, brother. We have the watch from here.”

Remembering Daniel Vasquez

Vasquez is remembered as a man who loved his community and showed that dedication throughout his life, according to his obituary.

Those who love him said Vasquez was always smiling, joking and friendly to everyone.

It’s something his roommate, Officer Steve Emmons, shared with mourners during Vasquez’s funeral service.

North Kansas city Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022.

“I don’t need to tell any of you what kind of man Danny was. We all know he was an amazing person, kind and loving friend, and stranger to no one,” Emmons said.

He asked people to remember Vasquez’s smile and share their favorite memories of the fallen officer on social media.

Vasquez’s family said they will remember him as a compassionate and dependable protector to all that knew him. That description also defined Vasquez’s career.

Officers and community members wait outside of the funeral service of slain North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez on July 27, 2022. Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop. (Photo by Tia Johnson/FOX4)

Officers and community members wait outside of the funeral service of slain North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez on July 27, 2022. Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop. (Photo by Tia Johnson/FOX4)

Officers salute at fallen NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez’s funeral.

Officers gather at the grave site of Daniel Vasquez, killed in the line of duty.

He began serving his community by working security at businesses in Wyandotte County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

He then joined the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department as a detention officer in March 2019.

In 2020, he applied to become a North Kansas City police officer. He graduated from the Regional Police Academy and joined the department in July 2021.

Vasquez’s family said he received a Medal of Valor from the North Kansas City Police Department.

Community support for Vasquez’s family

Since he was killed last week, the support for Vasquez has been seen throughout the Northland.

Off Armour Road, there are signs of solidarity. In neighborhoods, there are blue, black and white flags and ribbons on trees for Vasquez.

After his funeral Wednesday, members of the community lined Armour Road and other roads and bridges along the procession route.

Several local and franchise businesses have been collecting donations or giving their proceeds to Vasquez’s family after his tragic death.

As of Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police had raised more than $100,000 in donations. Kansas City-area Price Choppers have raised about $30,000. Northland McDonald’s locations also donated a portion of Tuesday’s sales to the Vasquez family fund.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.