Listen: The 911 call from a metro 9-year-old that helped save her neighbor’s life

OLATHE, Kan. — A 9-year-old metro girl is being honored after emergency crews say her quick-thinking and composure helped save the life of a neighbor.

On May 2, Bekkah Suraud noticed her neighbor’s dog was out of her yard and walked over to return the animal. When she got to the house, Bekkah noticed her neighbor was suffering a medical emergency and was incoherent.

Instead of panicking, dispatchers said Bekkah grabbed her neighbor’s cell phone. The phone was locked, but Bekkah knew how to use the emergency button and called 9-1-1.

The 9-year-old calmly explained to the dispatcher that her neighbor needed help. She then gave an accurate location and and provided the complete address.

Listen to the 911 call below.

“Emergencies are often emotional and stressful events,” said Mike Daniels, operations manager for MARC’s Regional Public Safety Communications Program. “Even though her neighbor was ill, with no other adult to assist, Bekkah displayed a degree of calm and composure that is rarely witnessed in events such as these, especially in someone so young.”

Because of her actions, the Mid-America Regional Council recognized Bekkah Suraud as a 9-1-1 hero.

Bekkah will accept the award at a special ceremony Monday evening at 5 p.m.

MARC’s Regional 911 Hero Award program recognizes young people who demonstrate knowledge of the proper use of 911 by performing heroic action during an emergency.

