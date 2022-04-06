KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right now no one knows who will be Kansas City’s next chief of police, but residents on the West Side of Kansas City, Missouri have ideas about what they would like to see.

Wednesday night’s listening session was held at the new Mattie Rhodes Community Center. This is the fourth of six listening sessions put on by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Accountability, transparency, and accessibility were all main topics of discussion for the group.

The West Side and the Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center are a hub for Kansas City’s Latino community. John Fierro, President & CEO of Mattie Rhodes, says having their voice in this conversation is important.

“We want that individual to be inclusive and here locally the Hispanic population has grown to over ten percent. We have a very large percent of individuals who speak Spanish and so we want to make sure the next chief of police is mindful of those demographics and demonstrates their cultural competency to the Hispanic population,” Fierro said.

On the West Side auto burglaries and thefts are the most common crime, but residents say there are bigger things to worry about.

“I just want to see them get along with people in the city. These burglaries and auto thefts. We can deal with that. There’s bigger fish to fry in this town,” long-time resident, Jerry Roseburrough said.

Taylor Jackson is a Kansas City resident and works in community outreach for the Black Archives of Mid-America. He felt it was important to come and share ideas in another neighborhood.

“Given some of the situations we’ve had in the past with the treatment of Black men and Cameron Lamb I think it’s very important that we hold all officers accountable,” Jackson said.

Current Chief Rick Smith is retiring in a few weeks, and the search for his replacement will take time. The information gathered in these listening sessions will hopefully help decision makers in their interview process.

Tina Alvarez wants to make sure she and her children, Don Carlos and Mazi, are part of the process and learn to get involved in the community.

“It’s just important for all of us, not just the West Side, but all communities in general to find importance in issues like this and be involved in it,” Alvarez said.

“The whole community coming together is very positive,” 11-year-old Mazi said.

In a room full of strangers many found there is a lot they agree on for the next Chief of Police.

“I think we’re all talking about the importance of cultural competency, inclusivity, and being accountable to the community,” Fierro said.

“What do you hope for the future of this city?” FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt asked 13-year-old Don Carlos.

“To stay connected with each other and always respect each other,” Don Carlos said.

At each of the tables one person took notes on the conversations they had. Those notes will be compiled and presented to the Board of Police Commissioners once the listening sessions are complete.

