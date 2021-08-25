Little calf that could: Prematurely born oryx joins herd at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A prematurely born oryx at the Kansas City Zoo has rejoined the main herd after weeks in intensive care and in the barn.

The scimitar-horned oryx known as Kibrina was born May 1, 2021, weighing only 4 kilograms.

The Savannah Team decided to hand-raise Kibrina when it was clear they could not stand or nurse.

Along with veterinary and animal staff, they fed Kibrina every two hours until as late as midnight.

The name, “Kibrina”, was given by the care specialists in honor of the three veterinarians on staff; Kirk, Brian and Christina.

Once she was cleared from intensive care, Kibrina was moved to the plains barn to get familiar with the environment.

She socialized with other young oryx named Peach and Gaston to learn the ways of a small herd while still being monitored by staff to supplement her new diet with milk.

Kirbrina can now be found with the main herd in the plains habitat in the Africa section of the Kansas City Zoo.