EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to square off against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football as they look to go to 3-1 on the season.

This matchup looked a lot different before the season, as we expected Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.

Now, it will be Zach Wilson leading the Jets offense.

Here are the inactives for the game:

Chiefs

  • LB Nick Bolton
  • CB Jaylen Watson
  • DE BJ Thompson
  • OL Mike Caliendo
  • DT Neil Farrell
  • DT Keondre Coburn

Jets

  • WR Jason Brownlee
  • S Tony Adams
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • LB Zaire Barnes
  • OL Wes Schweitzer
  • DL Al Woods

1st Quarter

  • Jets win the toss and defer, Chiefs will start with the ball
  • Chiefs get on the board first as Harrison Butker knocks down a 37-yard field goal, 3-0 Chiefs
  • Chiefs force a Jets three-and-out on their first offensive drive after a Zach Wilson intended for Garrett Wilson on 3rd & 5 and they will punt
  • Isiah Pacheco breaks loose and scores on a 48-yard touchdown run, 10-0 Chiefs
  • Mahomes hits Noah Gray on 38-yard touchdown pass and the Chiefs offense is rolling as they go up 17-0

2nd Quarter

  • Jawaan Taylor is called for a facemask while Mahomes was in the endzone, Jets get on the board with a safety
  • The Jets offense finds some life after a 39-yard pass to Allen Lazard
  • The Jets score again on Greg Zurlein 31-yard field goal
  • Mahomes underthrows Noah Gray and it’s intercepted by Ashtyn Davis
  • Wilson finds CJ Uzomah on a one-yard touchdown pass, the Jets are back in the game. 17-12 Chiefs
  • Butker makes a 37-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 20-12
  • Zurlein doinks a 52-yard goal and the Chiefs get ball back with 26 seconds and two timeouts at their own 34
  • Mahomes with another interception, another underthrow, this time intended for Travis Kelce, Jets take over at their own 35
  • Chiefs go into the half up 20-12