EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to square off against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football as they look to go to 3-1 on the season.

This matchup looked a lot different before the season, as we expected Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.

Now, it will be Zach Wilson leading the Jets offense.

Here are the inactives for the game:

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton

CB Jaylen Watson

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DT Keondre Coburn

Jets

WR Jason Brownlee

S Tony Adams

RB Israel Abanikanda

LB Zaire Barnes

OL Wes Schweitzer

DL Al Woods

1st Quarter

Jets win the toss and defer, Chiefs will start with the ball

Chiefs will receive .. on TV .. looks like a lot of Red at MetLife .. Montrell Washington to return. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 2, 2023

Chiefs get on the board first as Harrison Butker knocks down a 37-yard field goal, 3-0 Chiefs

Chiefs force a Jets three-and-out on their first offensive drive after a Zach Wilson intended for Garrett Wilson on 3rd & 5 and they will punt

Isiah Pacheco breaks loose and scores on a 48-yard touchdown run, 10-0 Chiefs

Mahomes hits Noah Gray on 38-yard touchdown pass and the Chiefs offense is rolling as they go up 17-0

2nd Quarter

Jawaan Taylor is called for a facemask while Mahomes was in the endzone, Jets get on the board with a safety

The Jets offense finds some life after a 39-yard pass to Allen Lazard

The Jets score again on Greg Zurlein 31-yard field goal

Mahomes underthrows Noah Gray and it’s intercepted by Ashtyn Davis

Wilson finds CJ Uzomah on a one-yard touchdown pass, the Jets are back in the game. 17-12 Chiefs

Butker makes a 37-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 20-12

Zurlein doinks a 52-yard goal and the Chiefs get ball back with 26 seconds and two timeouts at their own 34

Mahomes with another interception, another underthrow, this time intended for Travis Kelce, Jets take over at their own 35

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes keeps trying to drop the balls in the bucket and he is not stepping into his throws…



CJ Mosley gets his redemption.. — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 2, 2023

Chiefs go into the half up 20-12