EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to square off against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football as they look to go to 3-1 on the season.
This matchup looked a lot different before the season, as we expected Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.
Now, it will be Zach Wilson leading the Jets offense.
Here are the inactives for the game:
Chiefs
- LB Nick Bolton
- CB Jaylen Watson
- DE BJ Thompson
- OL Mike Caliendo
- DT Neil Farrell
- DT Keondre Coburn
Jets
- WR Jason Brownlee
- S Tony Adams
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- LB Zaire Barnes
- OL Wes Schweitzer
- DL Al Woods
1st Quarter
- Jets win the toss and defer, Chiefs will start with the ball
- Chiefs get on the board first as Harrison Butker knocks down a 37-yard field goal, 3-0 Chiefs
- Chiefs force a Jets three-and-out on their first offensive drive after a Zach Wilson intended for Garrett Wilson on 3rd & 5 and they will punt
- Isiah Pacheco breaks loose and scores on a 48-yard touchdown run, 10-0 Chiefs
- Mahomes hits Noah Gray on 38-yard touchdown pass and the Chiefs offense is rolling as they go up 17-0
2nd Quarter
- Jawaan Taylor is called for a facemask while Mahomes was in the endzone, Jets get on the board with a safety
- The Jets offense finds some life after a 39-yard pass to Allen Lazard
- The Jets score again on Greg Zurlein 31-yard field goal
- Mahomes underthrows Noah Gray and it’s intercepted by Ashtyn Davis
- Wilson finds CJ Uzomah on a one-yard touchdown pass, the Jets are back in the game. 17-12 Chiefs
- Butker makes a 37-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 20-12
- Zurlein doinks a 52-yard goal and the Chiefs get ball back with 26 seconds and two timeouts at their own 34
- Mahomes with another interception, another underthrow, this time intended for Travis Kelce, Jets take over at their own 35
- Chiefs go into the half up 20-12