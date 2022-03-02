KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As baseball fans wait to see when the 2022 baseball season will begin, Royals manager, Dayton Moore, addressed negotiations and answered questions.

Tuesday, Major League Baseball canceled the first two series of the season over a labor dispute for the first time in 27-years. The players association rejected MLB’s “best and final offer” Tuesday.

The announcement means the Royals won’t travel to Cleveland for opening day on March 31. The Royals homeowner against against the White Sox was also canceled.

Additional games may also be canceled, depending on when an agreement is reached.

According to Associated Press, Manfred chose March 1 as the deadline for an agreement because he said the players need at least 28 days to prepare for the season. The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.

