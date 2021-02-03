Live events workers ready to help with COVID-19 immunization efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mass vaccination clinics may help put the live events industry back to work.

Theatrical stage employees are expected to play an important role in speeding up immunizations.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has told the White House its members are ready to organize and move crowds through large venues across the nation for COVID-19 immunizations.

In a letter to President Biden, Anschutz Entertainment Group, which operates the T-Mobile Center, has joined the union in offering to help states get more people vaccinated.

A vice president at the T-Mobile Center tells FOX4, it looks like political leaders are zeroing in on Arrowhead Stadium to become the regional vaccination site.

But it’s still likely organizers would put stagehands back to work, because they know how to move people in-and-out quickly and safely in a large gathering space.

“I think it’s an absolutely fabulous idea, because all of the workers who work on live events in all of the theaters throughout the country are really skilled at doing this kind of thing,” Gale Tallis, executive director of the Folly Theater, said. “This is what we do every day, normally. We get people in and out safely. We take care of all aspects of it and our theatrical employees with IATSE have been out of work since March 8th in our case. We need to get them back to work and take care of them.”

There’s already billions of dollars earmarked for vaccine rollout and President Biden has proposed a $20 billion national vaccination program.

Live events workers have suffered greatly over the last year. By pitching in to fight the virus, they hope to earn enough to help make ends meet during the public health crisis.

According to the letter sent to the White House, more than 95% of live event workers have lost nearly all of their income in the last year.