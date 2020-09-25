Attorneys, family of Breonna Taylor, ask for transcript release from grand jury decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — The family of Breonna Taylor and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker held a press conference in downtown Louisville Friday calling for transparency.

Crump is asking for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in Taylor’s death. He added the transcripts should be released so people can know if there was anyone who gave a voice to Taylor.

On Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home voted to indict one of three white police officers for wanton endangerment.

The officer indicted was Detective Brett Hankison, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a news conference.

A statement from Breonna Taylor’s mother says her daughter was failed by a lack of investigation into her fatal shooting by Louisville police officers in March.

The statement was read by her sister at the Friday news conference which said Tamika Palmer did not expect justice from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Crump tweeted that the lack of charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death is “outrageous and offensive.” Adding in another tweet that “we must know what evidence was presented to the grand jury. We need transparency.”

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.