Live: Missouri legislators call for a special session on public safety, defunding the police

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis area lawmakers are asking Gov. Mike Parson to order a special session to discuss public safety. The lawmakers also want a special session to discuss local governments defunding police departments in high-crime areas like St. Louis and Kansas City.

State Rep. Nick Schroer is leading the effort. He will be joined by several other Missouri legislators.

The event is being held at the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association building in south St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released a statement saying:

“St. Louis voters elected me to put the public back in public safety, and I’m willing to work with elected leaders who are ready to have hard conversations about the deep-rooted problems we face. But the proposed special session would be government overreach and a waste of taxpayer dollars at a time when all of us can least afford it. Rep. Schroer is chasing clout while I’m chasing solutions. I am extending an open invitation to Rep. Schroer and his colleagues to visit North St. Louis and see firsthand why my administration is investing directly into neighborhoods to address the root causes of crime.” Mayor Jones

Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Emily Manley is there and will bring updates later in the day.