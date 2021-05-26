Live nest cameras allow you to watch newly hatched peregrine falcon chicks at three Kansas City locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three cameras are providing live streaming video of peregrine falcon nests in the Kansas City area.

These falcon nests are part of a longtime project by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners to return nesting falcons to the state.

Peregrine falcons became endangered due to habitat loss and pesticide use that greatly hampered nesting success.

MDC’s program is coordinated with a broader multi-state effort in the Midwest to boost and track falcon populations. Nest boxes were placed on smokestacks and building ledges or roofs. Some nests are in urban areas with tall buildings. Peregrines were originally cliff-nesting birds.

Biologists will soon band young falcons to aid in tracking. MDC said the nest box program has been a success and peregrines are now being considered for removal from Missouri’s state endangered list.

“I am currently monitoring nine nests in the Kansas City region,” said Joe DeBold, MDC wildlife damage biologist and urban wildlife biologist. “Each nest is active with confirmed sightings of peregrines. My hope is to band more than 20 chicks this spring, but it’s too early to tell.”

MDC said the young falcons will fledge, or fly from the nest, in June. Mature falcons move throughout the Midwest. Some falcons banded in Kansas City have come back to make nests while others have been reported at nests in far-away states, such as Texas.

Harrah’s Casino

American Century Investments

Evergy’s Iatan Power Plant