Live: President Biden holds press conference, pledges 200 million doses in 1st 100 days

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden laid out a new goal for U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations at his first formal news conference Thursday, pledging to have 200 million doses administered by the end of his first 100 days in office. That’s double the goal he set in December and reached earlier this month before his 60th day in office.

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close,” said Biden.

Biden also called for Republicans in Congress to help him move forward with his agenda or “continue the politics of division” as he takes on issues like gun control, climate change and immigration reform.

“I’ve been hired to solve problems, not create division,” Biden said.

Reporters ask questions as U.S. President Joe Biden holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

When asked if he planned to run for reelection, Biden said,”my answer is yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Just a few dozen journalists from news outlets selected by the White House Correspondents’ Association are on hand in the East Room Thursday, due to restrictions related to the pandemic.

Though Biden has talked to the media in other settings since taking office, he’s the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question-and-answer session.

“It’s an opportunity for him to speak to the American people, obviously directly through the coverage, directly through all of you,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. “And so I think he’s thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates, and, you know, looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press.”

The president’s first official press conference comes in the wake of a pair of mass shootings, rising international tensions and increasing numbers of migrants crossing the southern border.

The president will likely face questioning about his plans to tighten gun control measures after a series of shootings in Colorado and Georgia killed 18 people in less than a week. On Tuesday, Biden called for a ban on assault weapons and urged lawmakers to close loopholes in the background check system. Republican support for gun control measures remains low.

Biden will also likely address issues including immigration, gun control, infrastructure and international affairs.

The president’s appearance also comes just a day after he appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the government’s response to the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where the administration faces a growing humanitarian and political challenge that threatens to overshadow Biden’s legislative agenda.

Biden is poised for his next big congressional ask. He’s expected to unveil a roughly $3 trillion bill to boost U.S. infrastructure during a trip to Pittsburgh next week.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by AP’s Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller, and Reuters’ Jeff Mason.