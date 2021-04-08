Live productions returning to Starlight with 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being closed for the first time in 70 years in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Starlight announced Thursday that live productions will return to the historic theatre’s stage with the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

With continued COVID-19 precautions in mind, Godspell will kick off June 22-27 in a concert-style production performed without intermission.

The Illusionists will follow from July 20-25 and will utilize a small cast with big, impressive acts that people will have to see to believe.

The final two Broadway productions of the summer, On Your Feet! from September 7-12 and Escape to Margaritaville from September 21-26.

“In the current environment, everyone’s rightfully concerned about safety,” Starlight’s President & CEO, Rich Baker, said. “It doesn’t get much safer than being outside in the fresh air. With a fully vaccinated staff, we can’t wait to welcome audiences back to Starlight and let them enjoy the much-needed respite of theatre from the hardships of the past year.”

While it’s safer to gather outdoors, Starlight is still taking a number of additional precautions and adjustments to policies and procedures to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starlight asks that viewers be considerate of the safety of their fellow guests at all times so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe experience at the theatre, and continues to closely monitor federal, state and local guidelines.

Policies and procedures will continue to evolve dependent on COVID-19 status at the time of each event.

Season ticket holders may renew their four-show season now. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2021 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Renewals, advance orders or gift certificates for new season tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827.

All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m.

