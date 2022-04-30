WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the sun came up Saturday morning, residents of Andover and Rosalia came out to assess the damage from Friday night tornadoes.

With the sound of smoke alarms from damaged homes going off around the area, the destruction was apparent as residents got their first looks at destroyed homes and tossed cars.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said there are no deaths.

“We have no reports of anyone missing,” Russell said. “We are still really concerned about those areas in the fire district that we have not … searched yet. That’s our primary objective and that’s where the crews are right now.”

He said the district is 36 square miles around Andover. He said the search for victims actually started in Sedgwick County.

“We had damage and injuries in Sedgwick County,” Russell said. “So it started there and went all the way up to approximately 60th in Butler County, so we’re working the entire path.”

Frank Williams, director of Butler County EMS, said there were only four injuries, all minor. All four of the victims are adults. One was injured by debris, one was injured while evacuating, and two were responding to the scene to help.

Police Chief Buck Buchanan said the Kansas Highway Patrol is flying over the scene, assessing the damage from the air. He also said they are using drones in the area.

The tornado that hit Andover first developed in the area of southeast Wichita before moving northeast.

KSN meteorologist Ronelle Williams caught video of the tornado in its earlier stages near his home when it was approaching Andover.

Chief Chad Russell, Andover Fire Department, said the sirens were sounding before the tornado hit.

“It spun up very quickly. I was watching the weather very closely, and as soon as the warning could be sent, it was out there,” Russell said.

The Andover Police Department and the Andover Fire Department ask that people not come to the area because they are still trying to assess the damage.

Terry Herl owns a mobile home park in the Andover area.

“We were outside when it came through. It looked like, have you ever seen one of those dirt devils? That’s what it looked like, but then it got big,” Herl said. “This is really tore up out here.”

The City of Wichita reported that the Wichita Police Department and Wichita Fire Department have been sent to Andover to assist.

U.S. Highway 54 is closed from 159th to Santa Fe Lake Road due to damage.

There will be a news conference around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. We will carry that live on KSN and KSN.com.

The only donations being accepted are through UnitedWayPlains.org.