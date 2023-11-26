LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back after a tough loss Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles with a road win over AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs have struggled on offense the past few weeks, failing to score in the second half in the last three games, and will face a challenge without wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, and running back Jerick McKinnon.

Kansas City hasn’t lost against the Raiders since October of 2020, and need a win to keep some distance between themselves and the suddenly resurgent Denver Broncos, winners of four in a row.

FOX4 will provide live updates from the game and observations from our sports team on this page, including all the news conferences after the final whistle.