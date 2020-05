Live updates: George Floyd protests grow across the U.S.

Protests are forming in cities across the nation Friday in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. Earlier in the day, 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen in disturbing video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried out in pain, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. We will continue to update this story through the evening (all times ET).

10:09 p.m.

Louisville, Ky.

This just happened on live tv. Wow, what a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/dQKheEcCvb — Christopher Bishop (@ChrisBishopL1C4) May 30, 2020

9:57 p.m.

Atlanta

Some looting at College Football Hall of Fame: #BlackLivesmatter Atlanta pic.twitter.com/cvMXXYrv0S — Sean Keenan (@ThatSeanKeenan) May 30, 2020

9:53 p.m.

Chicago

Prisoners at the MCC are flashing lights and pounding on glass in support of the protesters. #Chicago #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/tag8jj8g8a — Tyler LaRiviere (@TylerLaRiviere) May 30, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Protestors march in downtown Chicago: https://t.co/FSq5stb6p4 pic.twitter.com/vhA4ItSNry — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) May 30, 2020

9:48 p.m.

Las Vegas

@lookner the protesters in Las Vegas are trying to get to Trump Tower but a line of police have blocked the entrance way. pic.twitter.com/qYz8oOSAKm — Marco (@XxMarcoTacoXx) May 30, 2020

9:47 p.m.

Atlanta

BREAKING: Cops being attacked in lobby of CNN HQ in Atlanta; CNN newsroom employees are locked down floors above riotpic.twitter.com/7nijxhWiSV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

This is a word from Mayor ➡️ Auntie @KeishaBottoms.. pic.twitter.com/cM870kIl93 — Christine Sperow FOX 5 (@ChristineOnTV) May 30, 2020

9:40 p.m.

San Jose, Calif.

Another violent arrest at the protest in San Jose over the death of George Floyd. You can see one officer walk over, shove the man, more shoving, another officer steps in and appears to hit him, then a lot of baton hits. Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/f2z5itiurp — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) May 30, 2020

9:30 p.m.

First look at Derek Chauvin's booking photo. He is held in the Ramsey County Jail. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/pAPOKTrOWp — Abby Simons (@AJillSimons) May 30, 2020

9:25 p.m.

Columbus, Ohio

Protests turned violent once again Friday with police using pepper spray after protesters threw objects, including glass, at officers.

Peaceful protests in Columbus turned violent Thursday night when a few demonstrators threw objects at police, destroyed city property and broke into the Ohio Statehouse.

9:20 p.m.

Minneapolis

This is at Hiawatha Ave and Lake Street. Police have started firing flash bang grenades, rubber bullets and smoke bombs. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/kOKFPP8qdH — Aaron L. Morrison (@aaronlmorrison) May 30, 2020

Right now in Minneapolis police pushing protestors back using tear gas – in the distance ⁦@Channel4News⁩ #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/0lBs199PZz — siobhan kennedy (@siobhankennedy4) May 30, 2020

9:17 p.m.

Minnesota governor apologizes for CNN arrest

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN for the arrest of a network crew covering the violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. Correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were handcuffed and led away by the Minnesota State Patrol while reporting live on the network Friday morning. Walz said that CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker had called him demanding to know why the crew had been detained. The crew was released within an hour. Walz said he took full responsibility and that keeping journalists safe as they cover the story is a top priority. The National Association of Black Journalists and others condemned the arrests.

9:12 p.m.

San Jose, Calif.

Just caught this-a protestor in San Jose jumped onto a car for about 5 seconds before fellow protestors pulled him off. Then they wiped the hood of the car clean and apologized to the driver. Like seeing demonstrators themselves not let it get outta hand #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/IfXTzSExTI — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) May 29, 2020

9:09 p.m.

Minneapolis

9:06 p.m.

Louisville, Ky.

Protestors now cheering as they rip down the American, Kentucky and Louisville metro flag from their poles that sit outside the Metro Hall of Justice. Now shouting to burn them. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/RVyjzQ3Mrt — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) May 30, 2020

8:51 p.m.

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Several hundred activists gathered in downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon to protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Fort Wayne Police fired gas to disperse the crowd.

The protest was one of two planned in downtown Fort Wayne Friday and Saturday.

Many held signs calling for justice, with other signs saying “Make Racists Afraid Again” and “Black Lives Matter.”

8:19 p.m.

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Update: after multiple arrests, NYPD put up barricades to block off the main plaza in front of Barclays pic.twitter.com/JmSwKJQY0X — Mariya Abedi (@msabedi) May 30, 2020

Barclays center might be next. pic.twitter.com/9ZJinOAv0L — Alex 👋. (@Dubs408) May 30, 2020

8:17 p.m.

Washington D.C.

Lockdown at White House over — nathanking (@nathanking) May 30, 2020

Protesters headed up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol pic.twitter.com/AzYHyNjonT — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) May 30, 2020

NOW: Police in riot gear seen running past the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/BnnBJArHMt — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

Secret Service personnel are currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park. In the interest of public safety we encourage all to remain peaceful. pic.twitter.com/sCFGP1PrCU — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2020

Told by an administration official that the White House is on lockdown — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) May 29, 2020

Secret Service has closed the park and isn’t letting anyone off the White House grounds at the moment. You can hear chants of, “I can’t breathe.” https://t.co/fWZ5cttmpT — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 29, 2020

8:11 p.m.

“No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

Charging papers for Derek Chauvin said that an autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death. The exam concluded that the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in George Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. Floyd’s family was seeking an independent autopsy.

8:05 p.m.

Boston protester collapses after clash with police

This the scene in Boston this girl was pepper sprayed in the face by the Boston Police and she fainted #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/6j7mwKhNnd — molls (@mostofmolly) May 29, 2020

7:54 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says it dispatched a drone to Minneapolis following three nights of violent protests there but ended up sending it back to its base because the unmanned aerial vehicle wasn’t needed.

The agency, which typically patrols the nation’s border and ports of entry, said the drone was going to provide live video to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis as they responded to protests that have left dozens of stores burned and looted.

A CBP statement issued Friday says the drone would have provided “situational awareness” to local law enforcement. It said it routinely conducts such operations if needed to help other agencies or during natural disasters.

The drone returned to its base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after “the requesting agency determined that the aircraft was no longer needed for operational awareness.” CBP did not identify the agency that requested the assistance.

7:52 p.m.

CNN Center in Atlanta

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

SWAT pushing in in ATL, CNN Center vandalized and has had windows smashed pic.twitter.com/EgMrEaYCTB — intelwave ⚓️ (@inteldotwav) May 29, 2020

Atlanta protesters burn American flag in front of CNN Center #GeorgeFloyddeath pic.twitter.com/89FLqW0GYt — ivan (@ivan8848) May 29, 2020

7:41 p.m.

New York City protesters reach CNN

