WASHINGTON D.C. — National leaders are poised to vote on charges of impeachment today, January 13, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump faces a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.” If approved, Trump would become the only U.S. president twice impeached.

Here’s how some of the top politicians and local representatives are talking about the vote, which is expected later today. First, debates must be heard.