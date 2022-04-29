KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is tracking the latest as severe storms move through the area Friday night.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. for Atchison County and Doniphan County, Kansas and Buchanan and Platte County, Missouri.

The National Weather Service reported two circulations around 9:30 p.m., one heading towards Atchison, Kansas and one heading towards Lewis and Clark Village.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Tornado circulations are expected to stay south of St. Joseph, Missouri in southern Buchanan County, according to the National Weather Service at 9:40 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported just after 9:10 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Effingham, Kansas, or nine miles north of Valley Falls, Kansas, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

Brown, Douglas and Franklin counties in Kansas remain in a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m.