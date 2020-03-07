Watch presidential candidate Joe Biden speak at the WWI Liberty Memorial

***Skip ahead to 30:30 to see the beginning of Biden’s speech***

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Missouri democratic primary election approaches for Missouri voters, presidential candidate Joe Biden is speaking at the WWI Liberty Memorial.

Biden’s campaign is targeting Kansas City in his effort to increase his chances in Missouri. His wife, Jill Biden, is scheduled to host another campaign event on Monday, March 9.

The effort comes after a new poll shows Biden with a slight lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, who the other democratic front runner.

READ: New poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary

Sanders had scheduled his own rally in Kansas City for Monday night. However, he cancelled two days after first announcing the event due to scheduling constraints. He plans on campaigning in St. Louis at an event at 11 a.m.

The Missouri primary will take place on March 10.