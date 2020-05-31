Liveblog: People gather in Kansas City Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protesters gathered in Kansas City for the third consecutive day to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

6:15 p.m.- It appears that the group has turned around and is headed back to the protest.

6 p.m. – KC police Captain David Jackson says that there is a large group of people marching toward 31st and Southwest Trafficway. It is believed they are going to shutdown the interstate. Police have called for backup.

There have been some water bottles thrown at police, but they have let it slide so far.

5 p.m. – KCPD Captain David Jackson tells reporters that a couple of men with long guns were seen in the crowd. It doesn’t appear that any laws were violated.

The National guard is securing KCPD headquarterd downtown, along with federal buildings to free up police resources.

The crowd size is estimated to be at least 1,500 people.

This is the closest people have been to police all day. People are starting to take a knee in front of the Police. So far, calm, but right now, closest interaction. pic.twitter.com/G5qnlmO1TT — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) May 31, 2020

4 p.m. – Kansas City police report that they have discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in and round the Country Club Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot as people protest the death of George Floyd. They ask anyone who finds something like this to call police.

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

1 p.m.- Kansas City police announced Sunday that 85 people were arrested Saturday night after protesting in the Country Club Plaza quickly turned violent.

12 p.m.- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Police Chief Rick Smith announce 8 p.m. curfew for Country Club Plaza, Westport entertainment district, central business district and city parks. The curfew expires at 6 a.m.