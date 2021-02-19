Local 7th grader creates Rubik’s Cube for visually impaired people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zane Lemunyon is already on pace to set world-speed records with his ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

But lately, the 7th grader in the North Kansas City School District has been more focused on creating a Rubik’s Cube that could change the world — at least for thousands of people living with visual impairments.

“So Zane decided to take his passion for Rubik’s Cube and take that passion to create something better for the world,” said his teacher, Cassie Fogel.

For an assigned school project, Zane used a district 3-D printer to create Braille tiles for each of the colors on the Rubik’s Cube.

“I was thinking, ‘What if I was blind? I wouldn’t be able to solve my Rubik’s Cube,’” Zane said. “So I wanted to find a way that even if I didn’t know how to solve a cube that the symbols could represent a color.”

Zane then hot-glues the Braille tiles from the 3-D printer onto a store-bought Rubik’s Cube.

So far, it’s a hit!

Zane hopes some manufacturer may be interested in putting his cube on store shelves.

“I kind of always wanted to be famous for something,” Zane said. “So that would be cool if I actually got it manufactured for people around the world.”

Even if Zane doesn’t take the world by storm, he’s truly inspired many of the people in his little corner of the world.

“Just being able to create something that will give students joy and give students access for everybody so they can all have something in common, it’s really neat and inspiring,” Fogel said.