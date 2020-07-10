Local activist raises concerns over ‘Operation: LeGend’ bringing federal agents to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As 100 federal agents prepare to come to Kansas City through Operation: LeGend, a local activist is speaking against the move.

The Department of Justice initiative, named after a 4-year-old boy shot and killed as he slept in his home, hopes to curb crime in the city.

“I thought it was very, very premature, and it was very obvious to not only Kansas City, but Kansas City leadership that they didn’t consult anyone from the community or elected officials,” Justice Horn said.

Horn said he understands the effort to lower crime but strongly believes there should have been more conversation ahead of the decision.

“If they are here to better the community, they should be absolutely transparent, and the fact that we are all still wondering what they exactly doing here — especially, not a small group of 10 or 15 people, that’s 100 plus, different groups coming in representing the Department of Justice? I think we all should worried right now,” Horn said.

KCPD said various agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Marshals, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the ATF, will be on the ground within the next week.

Police are anticipating the joint effort. They said previous crime fighting operations like “Operation: Safe Streets” have been successful.

“This is a huge help. This is a big deal. We get the federal resources,” said KCPD Capt. David Jackson.

A timeline for the crack down on crime and how much time agents will spend in Kansas City has not been released.

Horn will be part of a group of various community organizations who are planning a rally outside the police department at 3 p.m. Friday in opposition of the decision.