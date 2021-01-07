Local African Americans call out security double standard for two political extremes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some in the African-American community are calling attention to the stark security differences in place for President Trump’s supporters compared to what the Black Lives Matter movement has faced.

Many Americans did not approve of the violence in Mill Creek Park and during other demonstrations across the nation last year following the killing of George Floyd.

Many agree that’s not the way to advance a political cause.

Pastor Branden Mims of the Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ opposed the lawbreaking that took place in Kansas City during May and June.

Now Mims says those who fanned the flames of violence at the nation’s Capitol need to be held responsible.

He calls the Capitol’s security preparations woefully inadequate compared to what Black Lives Matter protesters have faced.

“There was absolutely a difference,” Mims said. “When the George Floyd protests were going on, you had hundreds of policemen and national guardsmen who were standing guard. Just take what happened in D.C. during the George Floyd protests. They were ready and willing. Had that been a group of hundreds or thousands of Black people, we would have never made it to the steps of the Capitol, let alone inside the Capitol. We would have been shot dead trying to get there. That is the issue we have in this nation. The reason the George Floyd protests happened is because of that.”

Many in the Black community support using a provision in the U.S. Constitution to remove President Trump from office for his final two weeks.

A lot of people agree that when the extremes in this country disregard our laws, whether it be the liberal left or the radical right, they’re not supported by most Americans, who just want to live in peace.